Grant Williams Joins Steph Curry and Marcus Morris on Exclusive List

The Boston Celtics have taken down the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. With a Game 7 victory on their home floor, the Celtics will now advance to face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. While Boston got a solid game from their two stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, it was Grant Williams who led the team in scoring. Pouring in 27 points, including 7 threes, Williams tallied career highs across the board.

With his 7th three of the game, Williams tied Steph Curry and Marcus Morris for the most made threes in a Game 7. Morris was the last player to do it, knocking down 7 threes against the Dallas Mavericks in last year's playoffs; however, Steph Curry has achieved the feat twice, doing so in 2018 vs. Houston and 2016 vs. OKC.

Grant Williams had a chance to pass both Curry and Morris, taking more attempts than each of those two players did in their respective performances, but was unable to add an 8th three to his career night. Williams' 18 attempts from deep is also a Game 7 record, falling just one attempt short of Russell Westbrook's all-time record for most three-point attempts in a playoff game.

It was a historic night for both Williams and the Celtics, who will enjoy this win before shifting their focus to a Miami Heat team that awaits them in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Related Articles

Rate the Trade: Rudy Gobert to the LA Clippers

Patrick Beverley Sends Petty Shot at Lakers and Clippers

Report: LA Clippers Re-Sign Robert Covington