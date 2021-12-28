James Harden says Nets' Confidence 'Through The Roof' After Sweeping Lakers and Clippers

Both the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are struggling. The Clippers have lost 5 out of the last 6 games, and the Lakers have lost 5 games straight. Neither team has won a game at home in two weeks, with both of their most recent losses being against the Brooklyn Nets.

For the Nets, these wins have given them a renewed sense of confidence.

"Confidence is through the roof," Harden said after defeating the Clippers. "Now we just add KD, LaMarcus, Kai and Joe Harris. That's four of our best players that are out. Our confidence levels for our bench and guys checking into the game is high. They can come into the game and impact the game in different ways."

Harden had been struggling throughout the season, but he's clearly found himself in the last two games against both the Clippers and Lakers. In those two games, he averaged: 37.5 points, 12.5 assists, and 9 rebounds. His season average has been only 21.4 points, so he really came back as vintage Harden for these games. Surprisingly, he credited his time during health & safety protocols as part of the reason why.

"That rest could have went two ways and I just overly locked in on my body and my eating, and when I was able to workout, my workouts," Harden said.

The Brooklyn Nets are looking like they could very easily be the best team in the NBA within the next two weeks. As for both the Clippers and Lakers, they could very easily be falling out of the playoff picture.

The shorthanded Clippers face the shorthanded Boston Celtics on Wednesday in a game they really need to win.

