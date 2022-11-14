Skip to main content
Houston Rockets vs. LA Clippers Injury Report Revealed

The Clippers are set to take on the Rockets in Houston
The LA Clippers are set to take on the Houston Rockets for the third time already this season. These two teams have seen a lot of each other to start the year, and will be facing off for the third time on Monday night. The Clippers have taken the first two matchups from Houston, and will look to make it a third in this one.

Down Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers are still waiting for their star forward to return. In addition to the absence of Leonard, veteran point guard John Wall will be out with injury management. Wall is currently not cleared by the team to play back to backs, and with the Clippers heading to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Tuesday, Wall will be sidelined vs. the Rockets.

For Houston, they will be without Bruno Fernando and Jae'Sean Tate, as both players are dealing with injuries. Young guard Jalen Green is questionable with shoulder soreness, and has not received an official status for this game.

The Clippers are coming off a bad loss to the Brooklyn Nets, and will look to get back on track against the worst team in the Western Conference. While they wait for Kawhi Leonard to return, the Clippers are hopeful that they can begin tallying some wins. This game against Houston is another good opportunity to get one.

