    • November 7, 2021
    Injury Report: Serge Ibaka Available For Clippers vs. Hornets Matchup
    After missing significant time with injury, LA Clippers big man Serge Ibaka is expected to play against the Charlotte Hornets
    After signing Serge Ibaka in free agency following the 2020 season, the Clippers did not get to experience much of what the veteran big man brings to the table. Just 39 games into the season, Ibaka suffered a back injury that essentially ended his season. He attempted to make a comeback in the team's final two regular season games, but only made two appearances in the playoffs before being shut down indefinitely.

    The Clippers have been without Ibaka since that time, but it looks as if his return is on the horizon. Ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, Serge Ibaka was not listed on the injury report, meaning he should be available to play. For obvious reasons, this will provide a big boost for the Clippers.

    Ibaka's ability to stretch the floor and also defend the paint, provides the Clippers with a unique ability to space the floor without sacrificing interior defense. This increased spacing should be especially beneficial to a player like Eric Bledsoe, who has struggled offensively so far for the Clippers. While Bledsoe's fit in the starting lineup has not produced good results, a move to the bench alongside Ibaka could utilize his best asset, which is his playmaking ability. It will be interesting to see what Ty Lue does with the staring lineup once Serge returns. It is likely that things remain the same for now; however, the team now has several new options with their floor-stretching 7-footer back.

    In 41 games for the Clippers last season, Ibaka averaged 11.1 PPG and 6.7 RPG on 51% from the field. The team will undeniably be thrilled to have him back.

