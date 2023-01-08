Injury Report: Atlanta Hawks vs. LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are currently on a five-game losing streak, which ties their longest skid since Kawhi Leonard and Paul George joined the team in 2019. The Clippers have fallen to 21-20, and are looking to avoid dropping to an even .500 with a loss to Atlanta on Sunday.

The Hawks have been disappointing as well this season, with chemistry issues and dysfunction off the court seeming to make it's way on the court more than Atlanta would like to admit. The team has not been good this season, but does have talent, making them a threat on any night.

The Clippers, as usual, have injury situations to monitor for this game. Kawhi Leonard is playing, but Paul George is currently questionable with hamstring discomfort. In addition to George's uncertain status, Luke Kennard and Nicolas Batum are both questionable as well. For Atlanta, they will be only be without Clint Capela and their G-League players, meaning they will be close to full strength with Trae Young leading the charge.

Looking to avoid their longest losing streak of the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George era, the Clippers are in desperate need of a win. Things have been trending downward over the last few weeks, and the team needs to get back on track soon. A decisive win over Atlanta at home could be the way to jumpstart that.

