Injury Report: Boston Celtics vs LA Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers continue their homestand against the number two seed in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics. LA suffered a very embarrassing loss against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night and is hoping to get their momentum back against Boston on Wednesday.
The last time the Clippers faced the Celtics this season ended with Boston completely destroying LA with a final score of 126-94. Unfortunately for the Clippers, they will be missing a few star players in tonight's action.
The Clippers have seven players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, James Harden, Norman Powell, Nicholas Batum, Kris Dunn, and P.J. Tucker.
Kawhi Leonard is listed as out as he will be managing his right knee injury. The Clippers will have a game on Thursday night, and Leonard is limited to playing one game during a back-to-back.
Ivica Zubac is out with a left eye corneal abrasion that he suffered in the game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
James Harden is listed as questionable with right groin soreness.
Norman Powell is questionable with back soreness, Nicholas Batum is questionable with right finger soreness, Kris Dunn is questionable with left knee soreness, and P.J. Tucker is still not with the team.
The Celtics have five players listed on their report: Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, JD Davison, Drew Peterson, and Anton Watson.
Jrue Holiday is questionable with right shoulder impingement.
Al Horford is questionable with a left big toe sprain.
JD Davison, Drew Peterson, and Anton Watson are all out due to their two-way G League contracts.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics will face off tonight at 10:30 p.m. EST.
