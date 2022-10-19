Skip to main content
Injury Report: Clippers Fully Healthy vs. Lakers

Injury Report: Clippers Fully Healthy vs. Lakers

The Clippers expect to have Kawhi Leonard, John Wall, and their entire roster healthy for opening night vs. the Los Angeles Lakers
The LA Clippers expect to have their full roster healthy and available on opening night against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Head coach Ty Lue confirmed this to be the case before practice on Wednesday, and while he would not reveal a starting lineup, he said the team should have everyone healthy and available.

This will be the home opener for the Lakers, but their second game of the season, as they fell to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. For the Clippers, this is an opportunity for them to get a win against a Lakers team they have dominated over the last two seasons. Having won seven-straight matchups vs. their hallway rivals, the Clippers will look to keep that streak alive in this one.

Lue also mentioned on Wednesday that his team's health is what excites him most entering this season. Having dealt with significant injuries to his top talent each of the last two seasons, Lue is excited to begin this year with his entire roster intact. This Clippers group expects to be atop the Western Conference, and that pursuit starts on Thursday against the Lakers.

There is no clear sense on how the team will approach back-to-back situations, although it is reasonable to expect that Leonard, and maybe John Wall, will not play both games in back-to-back sets to start the year. With their first back-to-back set beginning on game two of the season, a clear answer on the team's approach to these situations should be available soon.

