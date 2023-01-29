Injury Report: Donovan Mitchell's Status vs. Clippers

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell has missed 5 of his team’s last 6 games. Currently dealing with a groin injury, Mitchell has missed time over the last two weeks as he works his way back to the court. With the Cavaliers hosting the LA Clippers on Sunday night, Mitchell is being listed as questionable.

While a questionable listing means Mitchell’s final status could go either way, this is more encouraging than when he was listed as doubtful for Cleveland’s previous game. The Cavs have gone just 2-3 in the five games Mitchell has missed over the last two weeks, and are very much ready to get him back. Tasked with facing a surging Clippers team that has won five-straight games, Cleveland could certainly user their star guard in this one.

For the Clippers, their focus will have to remain the same regardless of Mitchell’s status. They may end up short handed themselves on the second night of a back to back, but having won five-straight, they will look to keep their momentum rolling. The injury report for LA will be one to keep an eye on, as there is not yet official word on the statuses of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

This should be a fun game between two teams with high hopes this season, and it will be even more entertaining if Mitchell is able to go. For now, his status remains questionable.

