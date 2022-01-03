Injury Report: Draymond Green Clears Protocols, Expected to Play Against Heat

Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has cleared health and safety protocols
    Barry Gossage | Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has cleared health and safety protocols

    With Klay Thompson's return looming, the Golden State Warriors will also be getting Draymond Green back from the league's health and safety protocols. The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported that Green had cleared the league's health and safety protocols, and was not listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Heat. With Draymond returning, the Warriors will now have their full rotation back, minus Klay Thompson and James Wiseman.

    Getting Draymond Green back will be big for the Warriors, as he is vital for what they do both offensively and defensively. With Klay Thompson also expected to return in the next couple weeks, the Warriors have an opportunity to really solidify themselves as the team to beat in the Western Conference.

    Already sitting atop the NBA, Golden State has been able to dominate their competition without Klay Thompson. Adding him back into the lineup will certainly unlock a new element of Golden State's offense, even if Klay's responsibilities are limited while he returns to game speed.

    Steph Curry recently spoke on Klay's looming return, stating that "He's worked so hard, and been through so much in two and a half years, so for him to have an opportunity to play basketball again and not be rehabbing and just enjoy himself and enjoy basketball - you can see it in his face, he knows he's close, and that's cool to watch."

    The Warriors will take on the Miami Heat on Monday night at 7:00 PST.

