Injury Report: Gordon Hayward Out, Kelly Oubre Questionable vs. LA Clippers

The LA Clippers have two remaining stops on their road trip before heading back home on Thursday to face the Los Angeles Lakers. The first of these final two stops will come in Charlotte on Sunday. The Clippers will be taking on the Hornets; however, it will not be a fully-loaded Charlotte team.

The Hornets announced on Saturday that Gordon Hayward will remain out for this contest against the Clippers, and Kelly Oubre is questionable. Hayward is of course still sidelined in the league's health and safety protocols, while Oubre is questionable with an ankle sprain. While the absence of Hayward is significant, Oubre's status may be even more consequential.

Kelly Oubre is coming off of a monster performance in a win over the Indiana Pacers, pouring in 39 points on 10/15 from deep. Only Steph Curry (4) has more games with at least nine threes this season than Oubre (2) does. In fact, Oubre and Curry are the only two players in the NBA this season with multiple games with at least nine threes.

For the Clippers, their injury report will look similar to the way it has for a while now, with a few minor tweaks. In addition to the expected absences of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Jason Preston, veteran forward Nicolas Batum is being listed as questionable with a sore lower back. Marcus Morris, who has missed the last three games due to personal reasons, is expected to return for the Clippers in this game.

Tip-off between the Clippers and Hornets is set for 10:00 AM PST on Sunday.

