Injury Report: Ja Morant Doubtful Against LA Clippers

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is doubtful for Saturday's game against the LA Clippers

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies have announce that star point guard Ja Morant is doubtful for Saturday afternoon's game against the LA Clippers. Morant is amidst a monster season, currently averaging 25 PPG, 6.6 APG, and 5.8 RPG, on 49% from the field and 39% from deep. His play has helped the Grizzlies hold down the 4th-seed in the Western Conference for most of the season, so his absence will certainly be felt.

With the Grizzlies finding a way to win some games without Ja Morant earlier this season, there were some misguided discussions about their ultimate potential without him. While the early-season metrics indicate that the Grizzlies are more successful when Morant is off the floor, as opposed to when he plays, this is a small sample size relative to last season.

During the 2020-21 season, the Memphis Grizzlies posted a +2.6 net rating when Ja Morant was on the floor, and a -0.8 net rating when he was off the floor. Their offensive rating was also 9.7 points per 100 possessions better with Morant on the floor as opposed to him off, so this year's small sample size does not indicate what some have tried to imply it does.

This will be the first half of an afternoon back-to-back for the Clippers, who will take on the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday for the return of Lou Williams.

