Injury Report: Jaylen Brown Out, Paul George Questionable For Clippers vs. Celtics

    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    Boston Celtics Forward Jaylen Brown is out, and LA Clippers forward Paul George is questionable for Wednesday's game

    Both the LA Clippers and Boston Celtics each sit at 13-12 on the season, and are looking for some consistency amidst up and down years for both teams. Part of the issue for these two squads has been injuries, and their matchup tonight will have no shortage of them. With Kawhi Leonard already out, Jaylen Brown will miss this game, and Paul George is currently questionable. 

    Jaylen Brown is still dealing with the same hamstring soreness that has kept him out of Boston’s last three contests. Ahead of the Lakers game, that he ultimately missed, Brown reportedly had a good workout, but just wasn’t quite 100% ready to play. For Paul George, he was unexpectedly added to the injury report as questionable with a right elbow contusion.

    Perhaps some encouraging news for the Clippers as they prepare for this matchup with Boston, is that Nicolas Batum was recently upgraded from “out” to “questionable” as he revamps after leaving the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Batum has been out of the league’s protocols for several days now, but has been regathering his conditioning after being quarantined for two weeks. If he’s available, that’s obviously a significant development for the Clippers.

    Read More

    This game is set to tip-off at 7:30 PST at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Clippers are looking for their second-straight win, while Boston is looking to avoid another loss in LA.

