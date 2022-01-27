Injury Report: Jimmy Butler Questionable vs. LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are heading to Miami to take on the Heat, but both teams may end up being without their top talent. The Clippers are already without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and the Miami Heat may be without Jimmy Butler. Miami announced on Thursday that Kyle Lowry is out for Friday's game, and Jimmy Butler is questionable.

The Miami Heat currently sit atop the Eastern Conference with a record of 31-17. They are led by Jimmy Butler, who is averaging 21.4 PPG, 6.0 APG, and 6.0 RPG. As good as Butler has been this season, the Heat have remained dominant with him off the court. In Butler's time on the floor this season, Miami is outscoring their opponents by 4.2 points per 100 possessions. This actually increases to 5.3 points per 100 possessions when Butler is off the court.

This is not an indictment on Butler, but rather a testament to how deep this Miami roster is. Maintaining this level of competence is going to be more difficult with Kyle Lowry also out, but that is of course assuming that Butler will indeed miss this game against the Clippers. He is currently listed as questionable with a toe injury.

The Clippers have been surprisingly successful on this road trip, completing improbable comebacks on a nightly basis. Regardless of who they play against, their opponent has gotten a tough game. Whether Butler plays or not, expect the Clippers to bring the energy.

