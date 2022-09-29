Skip to main content
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George OUT for First Preseason Game

The Clippers will be resting a ton of players.

The LA Clippers will be starting preseason a bit early on Friday, September 30. Due to the fact that their first preseason game is a day right after training camp, the team will be resting a plethora of players during its first game.

Ty Lue revealed that the team will be sitting both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George during their first preseason matchup against Maccabi Ra'anana.

Not only will the Clippers be resting Kawhi and George, but they'll also be resting both Reggie Jackson and John Wall. When asked about who the team was resting, Ty Lue joked that it would be easier to name who is actually playing than who wouldn't be playing. The only two players he confirmed would be playing are both Terance Mann and Luke Kennard.

Fans shouldn't worry about any injury concerns in regards to resting players for this game. It's more about the sheer fact that the Clippers have to play a preseason game a day right after training camp, more than anything.

Ty Lue did mention that more guys would play on Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. This could potentially be the date that fans can finally see Kawhi Leonard make his return to an NBA court. The injury report for Monday night's game against the Blazers should definitely be one to keep an eye out for. 

Ty Lue Addresses Clippers' Backup Center Situation

Kawhi Leonard Gives Optimistic Update About Knee Injury

Terance Mann Shares Thoughts on Patrick Beverley Joining Lakers

Jun 4, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) celebrates with guard Paul George (13) during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game six in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
