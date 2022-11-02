Skip to main content
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Houston Rockets

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will miss another game against the Houston Rockets
Having not traveled with the team on their two-game road trip, Kawhi Leonard will miss Wednesday night's contest vs. the Houston Rockets. Leonard has played in just two of his team's first seven games, as some knee tightness has held him out of the other five.

Ty Lue said on Monday that Leonard was frustrated with his current situation, and not being where he wants to be physically. Having put in so much time and effort to get back on the court, Leonard expected to be ready for more games than he's played so far.

While it is not uncommon for players to deal with tightness and discomfort in their first few weeks back from ACL surgery, this is certainly disappointing for Leonard, who had gone through training camp and the pre-season without any issues. Now sidelined again after just two games, the frustration is understandable. 

Ty Lue said the Clippers are currently taking things game by game with Leonard, as there is no concrete timetable on when he may return. Lue added that Leonard is feeling better, which is a good sign, but he is not yet ready to return.

The Clippers will play the San Antonio Spurs on Friday before heading back home to play the Utah Jazz, which would theoretically be Leonard's next chance to play, as he is not currently on the road with the team.

