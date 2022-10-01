Skip to main content
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard's Return Date Revealed

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard's Return Date Revealed

Kawhi Leonard will make his return from injury in a pre-season game between the Portland Trail Blazers and LA Clippers
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

For the first time in over a year, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will be taking the court in an organized game. Ty Lue told reporters before Friday's pre-season game in Seattle, that the current plan is for Kawhi Leonard to make his return in Monday night's pre-season game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The expectation for a while now has been that Leonard would be ready to participate in pre-season action, and while such games would normally be inconsequential, they should serve as a vital opportunity for Leonard to get on the floor before the regular season begins.

Kawhi Leonard impressed throughout training camp, with his teammates consistently telling reporters that he looks like himself, and perhaps even better. The sense around the team continues to be that Leonard will return and make the game easier for everybody, while of course providing the usual individual dominance that fans have become so used to.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While he likely will not play major minutes in his first game back, it will be exciting just to see him on the court again. This is something that Clippers fans and NBA fans across the league have been waiting over a year for, and the wait may only be a few days longer.

If everything goes according to plan, Leonard should take the floor on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers in Seattle.

Ty Lue Addresses Clippers' Backup Center Situation

Kawhi Leonard Gives Optimistic Update About Knee Injury

Terance Mann Shares Thoughts on Patrick Beverley Joining Lakers

USATSI_19123603_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George OUT for First Preseason Game

By Farbod Esnaashari
Jun 4, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) celebrates with guard Paul George (13) during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game six in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Paul George Calls Kawhi Leonard 'Best Two-Way Player' in Basketball

By Joey Linn
kawhi-lue
News

Ty Lue Gives Update on Kawhi Leonard's First Practice

By Joey Linn
1347994249.0
News

Ty Lue Addresses Clippers' Backup Center Situation

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19123393_168390270_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard Gives Optimistic Update About Knee Injury

By Farbod Esnaashari
E41V2j0XMAACtKM
News

Terance Mann Shares Thoughts on Patrick Beverley Joining Lakers

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19123461_168390270_lowres
News

Paul George's Harsh Reaction to NBA's Handling of Robert Sarver

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_13837992_168390270_lowres
News

LeBron James Shares Hilarious Reaction to Patrick Beverley's 'Favorite LeBron Moment'

By Joey Linn