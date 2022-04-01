Injury Report: LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In what would normally be a battle of star power, this LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks game will be nothing of the sorts. Both teams have announced their injury reports, and they are extensive on both sides. With each team on the last half of a back-to-back, rest is being valued over everything.

For the Clippers, they will be without Nicolas Batum, Brandon Boston Jr., Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Norman Powell, Jason Preston and Jay Scrubb. A combination of injuries and rest will have them down to just a small group of available players.

For Milwaukee, they will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and DeAndre Bembry. With each team down their superstar, co-star, and next leading scorer, this game will be interesting.

With the Los Angeles Lakers losing on Thursday night, the LA Clippers clinched a spot in the play-in tournament. While they still need to secure the 8th-seed, it seems increasingly likely that they will. For Milwaukee, they are still in pursuit of the Eastern Conference's top spot, and are amongst the short list of favorites for another title.

While both of these teams have major aspirations when fully healthy, neither side will have any resemblance of a full squad for their matchup that is set to tip-off at 5:00 PST on Friday night.

Related Articles

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Passing Kareem on Bucks Scoring List

DeMar DeRozan Apologized For Missing Game-Winning Free Throw Against Clippers

Kevin Durant Gives Injury Update on Ankle