Injury Report: LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Very few teams this season have had the luxury of keeping their usual rotation intact. With the league's health and safety protocols removing players from their teams on a daily basis, continuity has been nonexistent for most teams in the NBA. Both the LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves have experienced this, and especially recently.

At one point, the entire Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup was in the league's health and safety protocols. While they have started to get some players back, they will likely still be without both Karl Anthony-Towns and D'Angelo Russell for Monday's game against the Clippers. Head coach Chris Finch said those two are nearing the end of their time in health and safety protocols, but likely will not be ready to return for Monday's game against the Clippers.

For the Clippers, their injury report also remains extensive. With Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Jason Preston already out with injuries, Luke Kennard, Brandon Boston Jr., Ivica Zubac, and Jay Scrubb are in the league's health and safety protocols. Nicolas Batum had also been out with an ankle injury, but he has been upgraded to questionable for this game.

The Clippers proved they can compete with this many players out, knocking off the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday; however, they certainly want to get their key players back in order to maintain positioning in a tightly contested Western Conference.

