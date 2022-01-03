Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Injury Report: LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
    Publish date:

    Injury Report: LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

    The injury report is extensive for Monday's matchup between the Clippers and T-Wolves
    Author:

    Getty Images

    The injury report is extensive for Monday's matchup between the Clippers and T-Wolves

    Very few teams this season have had the luxury of keeping their usual rotation intact. With the league's health and safety protocols removing players from their teams on a daily basis, continuity has been nonexistent for most teams in the NBA. Both the LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves have experienced this, and especially recently.

    At one point, the entire Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup was in the league's health and safety protocols. While they have started to get some players back, they will likely still be without both Karl Anthony-Towns and D'Angelo Russell for Monday's game against the Clippers. Head coach Chris Finch said those two are nearing the end of their time in health and safety protocols, but likely will not be ready to return for Monday's game against the Clippers.

    For the Clippers, their injury report also remains extensive. With Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Jason Preston already out with injuries, Luke Kennard, Brandon Boston Jr., Ivica Zubac, and Jay Scrubb are in the league's health and safety protocols. Nicolas Batum had also been out with an ankle injury, but he has been upgraded to questionable for this game.

    Read More

    The Clippers proved they can compete with this many players out, knocking off the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday; however, they certainly want to get their key players back in order to maintain positioning in a tightly contested Western Conference.

    Clippers Rookie Has Hilarious Reaction to Missed Final Shot

    Report: Clippers Unsure If or When Paul George Will Return From Injury

    Jerry West Answers Question About Kawhi Leonard Returning From Injury This Season

    sr-wolves-clippers_0
    News

    Injury Report: LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

    36 seconds ago
    USATSI_17162736_168390270_lowres
    News

    Timberwolves Don't Anticipate Karl-Anthony Towns & Russell Playing Against Clippers

    2 minutes ago
    draymond-green-warmup-iso
    News

    Injury Report: Draymond Green Clears Protocols, Expected to Play Against Heat

    50 minutes ago
    1200x0
    News

    Steph Curry Reveals How Klay Thompson Looked in Practice

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17441049_168390270_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant Reacts to Nets Losing Against Shorthanded Clippers

    21 hours ago
    Serge-Ibaka
    News

    Down Top Talent, LA Clippers Defeat Brooklyn Nets 120-116

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17408656-e1640359734928
    News

    Utah Jazz Head Coach Believes Draymond Green Deserves MVP Recognition

    Jan 1, 2022
    USATSI_17382704_168390270_lowres
    News

    Luke Kennard Out Against Brooklyn Nets, Clippers Missing Nine Players

    Jan 1, 2022