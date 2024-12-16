Injury Report: LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz
The Los Angeles Clippers are back at the Intuit Dome where they will host the Utah Jazz before they hit the road for a three-game road trip. Today's game will be the second time these two teams have faced off this season, with the last meeting ending in favor of the Clippers. LA will be looking to snap their three-game losing streak tonight against.
The Clippers have seven players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Derrick Jones Jr., Kobe Brown, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, Terance Mann, and P.J. Tucker.
Kawhi Leonard is still out as he recovers from a right knee injury, Derrick Jones Jr. is out with a right hamstring strain, Kobe Brown is out due to back injury management, Cam Christie is out on G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out on his two-way G League contract, Terance Mann is out with a fractured left middle finger, and P.J. Tucker remains away from the team.
The Jazz have six players listed on their report: Jordan Clarkson, Taylor Hendricks, David Jones Garcia, Svi Mykhailiuk, Collin Sexton, and Oscar Tshiebwe.
Jordan Clarkson is questionable with left plantar fasciitis, Taylor Hendricks is out with a right fibula fracture, David Jones Garcia is out on his two-way G League contract, Svi Mykhailiuk is out with a left groin strain, Collin Sexton is available as he was dealing with an avulsion fracture to his left fourth finger, and Oscar Tshiebwe is out on his two-way contract.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz will face off at 10:30 p.m. EST.
