Injury Report: LeBron James' Updated Status vs. Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was initially listed as questionable with ankle soreness for Tuesday night's game against the LA Clippers, but he has now officially been upgraded to available. James will face off with Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers in another Battle of LA showdown.

The Lakers have been closing the gap between themselves and the Clippers over the last few weeks, currently sitting just two games behind their hallway rivals in the standings. A Lakers win over the Clippers on Tuesday would even the two teams in the loss column, which once seemed incredibly unlikely. A skid from the Clippers has been met with a surge by the Lakers, and the two teams now sit much closer than they have been in a while.

With LeBron James healthy and available, the Lakers have to like their chances against the Clippers in this one. While they are still without Anthony Davis, who should be returning soon, the Lakers play a brand of basketball that the Clippers have struggled with lately. Always getting out and running, the Lakers could really challenge the Clippers' lack of transition defense. While the Clippers have won nine-straight over their hallway rivals, they must approach this game with appropriate focus if they want to make it 10-straight.

The Clippers and Lakers will tip-off at 7:00 PM PST on TNT.

Related Articles

Report: LA Clippers Interested in Kyle Lowry Trade

Kawhi Leonard Gives Incredible Answer About Recent Dominance

Doc Rivers Reveals True Feelings on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander For Paul George Trade