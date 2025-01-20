Injury Report: Los Angeles Clippers vs Chicago Bulls
The Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Chicago Bulls for the first of two meetings this regular season. Both teams are playing on the 2nd night of a back-to-back. The Clippers however are sitting on a four-game win streak while the Bulls are sitting at the opposite side of the spectrum with a five-game losing streak.
The Clippers will be looking to keep their momentum going strong regardless of who might be listed on the injury report ahead of today's game. They currently have seven players listed on the report: Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, James Harden, Norman Powell, Nicholas Batum, Kris Dunn, and P.J. Tucker.
Kawhi Leonard is out of action in today's game because it is the second night of a back-to-back. He is officially listed as out due to right knee injury management. Ivica Zubac is out with an eye injury.
James Harden is probable with right groin soreness.
Norman Powell is questionable for today's game with back soreness.
Nicholas Batum is probable as he deals with right finger soreness, Kris Dunn is questionable as he deals with left knee soreness, and P.J. Tucker is out as he is still not with the team.
The Bulls have eleven players listed on their report: Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Jevon Carter, Torrey Craig, Ayo Dosunmu, Chris Duarte, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, Adama Sanogo, Jalen Smith, and Coby White.
Lonzo Ball is listed as questionable as he deals with a right quadricep contusion and has left knee injury management.
Zach LaVine is probable as he deals with right patella tendon, tendonitis.
Jevon Carter is out with an undisclosed illness, Torrey Craig is out with a right ankle sprain, Ayo Dosunmu is questionable with a right soleus strain injury management, Chris Duarte is out for personal reasons, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, Adama Sanogo is also out due to his two-way contract, Jalen Smith is probable with right patella tendonitis, and Coby White is out with right ankle soreness.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Chicago Bulls will face off at 10:30 p.m. EST
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade