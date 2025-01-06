Injury Report: Los Angeles Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Clippers are heading to Minnesota to take on Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves tonight. The Clippers are coming off a morale-building win over the Atlanta Hawks, which also saw the return of Terance Mann and Kawhi Leonard to the active roster.
Leonard hadn't played in a game this season and fans have been eager to see what the team ceiling would be with Leonard back into the rotation. The Clippers were firing on all cylinders with Leonard's mere presence, and they will be looking to carry that momentum into today's game against the Timberwolves.
The Clippers have a clean injury report with four players listed: Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, Kai Jones, and P.J. Tucker.
Cam Christie is out on G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way G League contract, Kai Jones is also out due to his two-way contract, and P.J. Tucker remains away from the team as he continues his search for a new suitor.
The Timberwolves have four players listed on their injury report: Rob Dillingham, Jesse Edwards, Luka Garza, and Josh Minott.
Rob Dillingham is out with a right ankle sprain, Jesse Edwards is out due to his two-way contract, Luka Garza is questionable with a left ankle sprain, and Josh Minott is questionable due to an illness.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.
