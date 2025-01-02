Injury Report: Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder
The LA Clippers are visiting Shai Gilgeous Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in their third matchup of the regular season. OKC has handled the Clippers comfortably in both of their last matchups, and LA will be looking to change that tonight.
Defeating the Thunder won't be an easy task for the Clippers, especially with OKC being on a 12-game winning streak.
The Clippers have five players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, Terance Mann, and P.J. Tucker.
Kawhi Leonard is still listed as out due to knee injury recovery, but the team is optimistic that he will be returning soon.
Cam Christie is out on a G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way contract, Terance Mann is out with a fracture to his left middle finger, and P.J. Tucker remains away from the team.
The Thunder have five players listed on their injury report: Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, Alex Ducas, Adam Flagler, and Nikola Topic.
Chet Holmgren remains out with a fracture to his right iliac wing.
Alex Caruso is out with a left hip strain, Alex Ducas is out due to his two-way contract, Adam Flagler is out due to his two-way contract, and Nikola Topic is out due to left knee surgery.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.
