Injury Report: Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder

There are multiple star players listed on the injury report between the LA Clippers and OKC Thunder

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the first half at Intuit Dome.
The LA Clippers are visiting Shai Gilgeous Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in their third matchup of the regular season. OKC has handled the Clippers comfortably in both of their last matchups, and LA will be looking to change that tonight.

Defeating the Thunder won't be an easy task for the Clippers, especially with OKC being on a 12-game winning streak.

The Clippers have five players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, Terance Mann, and P.J. Tucker.

Kawhi Leonard is still listed as out due to knee injury recovery, but the team is optimistic that he will be returning soon.

Kawhi Leonard of the Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is filmed during media day at Intuit Dome.

Cam Christie is out on a G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way contract, Terance Mann is out with a fracture to his left middle finger, and P.J. Tucker remains away from the team.

The Thunder have five players listed on their injury report: Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, Alex Ducas, Adam Flagler, and Nikola Topic.

Chet Holmgren of the Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during practice prior to the Emirates NBA Cup semi-finals at T-Mobile Arena.

Chet Holmgren remains out with a fracture to his right iliac wing.

Alex Caruso is out with a left hip strain, Alex Ducas is out due to his two-way contract, Adam Flagler is out due to his two-way contract, and Nikola Topic is out due to left knee surgery.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Farbod Esnaashari
