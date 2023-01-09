Injury Report: Luka Doncic's Status vs. Clippers

After missing the previous game with left ankle soreness, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has been listed as questionable for Tuesday night's game vs. the LA Clippers. Dallas currently sits 2.5 games above the Clippers in the standings, and is looking to create even more separation by handing LA their 7th-straight loss.

Luka Doncic is of course very familiar with the Clippers, having scored more points against them than any other player since he entered the league. Facing them in two tightly contested first-round series in 2020 and 2021, Doncic has had some of his biggest career moments against the Clippers.

With Doncic sitting out on the last half of a back to back on Sunday night, it would make sense if Dallas was lining him up to return against the Clippers. Doncic played against the Pelicans on Saturday, sat out against the Thunder on Sunday, and the Mavericks play the Clippers on Tuesday. While he is listed as questionable, it would make sense if Doncic returned for this game.

The Clippers are in desperate need of a win, having dropped six-straight games. If Doncic is out, a win would come much easier. If he plays, then nothing will be easy for the Clippers. One of the best players in the league, if not the best player in the league, Doncic is a nightmare for any team.

