Injury Report: Marcus Morris Hopeful to Return Within Two Weeks

After playing just two games to start the the season, LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris has missed the preview nine contests with a knee injury. The injury was initially listed as "knee injury management," which led some to believe he was just being cautious; however, the amount of time he has missed certainly indicates something more serious.

The Clippers are commonly very reserved when it comes to injury updates. Head coach Ty Lue has been asked several times for an update on Morris, and has usually resorted to a generic answer that does not provide much insight. While fans and analysts have been without information on a potential timetable for Morris, an update was provided by TNT's Allie LaForce during Tuesday's game between the LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers.

LaForce said that head coach Ty Lue told her that Marcus Morris should hopefully be back within the next week or two. This would be a big addition for the Clippers, who despite their five-game winning streak, could use some offensive reinforcements. This is what Morris would provide, having shot 47% from deep just a year ago.

While Morris started 29 games for the Clippers last season, it would not be surprising to see him come off the bench. Nicolas Batum has been fantastic in the starting lineup, and coach Lue will likely stick with him going forward.

