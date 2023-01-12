Injury Report: Nikola Jokic's Injury Status vs Clippers

The shorthanded LA Clippers need all the help they can get in order to earn some much-needed wins, and they may get that on Friday night.

The Denver Nuggets revealed that Nikola Jokic has been downgraded to questionable against the Clippers with right wrist injury management. The team additionally has Bruce Brown listed as probable with left calf soreness, and Jamal Murray listed as probable with a left ankle sprain. The only players listed as out are Jeff Green, Collin Gillespie, and Peyton Watson.

Jokic has not missed a game yet due to this new injury and is just coming off a 21-point, 18-rebound, and 9-assist victory against the Phoenix Suns. If he's not available for the Nuggets against the Clippers, that'll be huge for LA.

However, regardless of whether or not Jokic plays, the Clippers need to do a much better job on Aaron Gordon. Gordon absolutely crushed the Clippers last time, and LA has done a horrible job of staying athletic on the offensive boards all season - something Gordon has been fantastic at.

The Clippers have not yet released their injury report, so the statuses of Paul George and Luke Kennard remain unclear. They didn't join the team in practice on Thursday, which is never a good sign for entering a game the very next day.

