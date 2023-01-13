Injury Report: Nikola Jokic's Updated Injury Status vs. Clippers

After listing the reigning back-to-back MVP as questionable with a right wrist injury, the Denver Nuggets have downgraded Nikola Jokic to out for Friday night's game vs. the LA Clippers. The official term the Nuggets are using is "right wrist, injury management" which indicates this is something Jokic has been dealing with.

When the Clippers and Nuggets last played, LA was embarrassed on national television, conceding the game at halftime. Both teams were mostly healthy for that one, which will not be the case for this rematch. In addition to Jokic's absence, Clippers star Paul George is out as well. George has not played since that blowout loss in Denver.

The Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak in their last contest vs. the Dallas Mavericks, and will look to capitalize on an opportunity to make it two-straight wins when they play the Jokic-less Nuggets on Friday. Denver still has talent without their two-time MVP, but he is their engine, and his absence changes everything. The Clippers must avoid a letdown after breaking their losing streak.

The month of January is a tough one for the Clippers, and will go a long way towards deciding their positioning in the Western Conference. Finding ways to win games like these is vital. The Clippers cannot afford to let Denver beat them in Los Angeles without Nikola Jokic.

