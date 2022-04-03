Skip to main content
Injury Report: Paul George Available For Clippers vs. Pelicans

The LA Clippers have released their injury report for matchup with New Orleans Pelicans

After resting nearly all of their rotation players in a historical night against the Milwaukee Bucks, the LA Clippers will be getting reinforcements against the New Orleans Pelicans. Without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Norman Powell, Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris, and others, the Clippers set a franchise record with 153 points on Friday night. While the team was able to make history against an also depleted Milwaukee Bucks team, they will be happy to get some help back for this big game against NOLA.

The LA Clippers recently released their injury report, and the only absences for Sunday against the Pelicans will be Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Jason Preston, Jay Scrubb, and Brandon Boston Jr., who is dealing with an illness. Everyone else is expected to be available for Ty Lue and the Clippers.

This is a huge game for both the Clippers and the Pelicans, as the battle for the 8th seed is still alive. With a win, the Clippers will take a death grip on that spot; however, a loss would make the race much more interesting than anyone on the Clippers would like for it to be. Having just gotten Paul George back, he will likely play around his 30 minutes limit that the team has set for him.

This game is set to tip-off at 6:30 PST in Los Angeles on Sunday.

