Injury Report: Paul George and Marcus Morris OUT vs Oklahoma City Thunder

The LA Clippers desperately need some continuity on the court, but it doesn't look like they're going to have that against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to the NBA's official injury report, both Paul George (non-covid illness) and Marcus Morris (personal reasons) are going to be out against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Moussa Diabate will also be out due to a G-League two-day, and Jason Preston will be out due to a G-League assignment.

In the case of Marcus Morris, he tweeted earlier that his father passed away, so that's likely the reason why he's not playing. His brother, Markieff Morris, is also out for the Brooklyn Nets against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Clippers are clearly a team loaded with depth, but it's very clear that they need more continuity on the court. The team uses so many different lineups and rotations that it's hard to tell what their dedicated lineup is during any game. The sooner they can get to a consistent lineup of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the starting lineup, the better it'll be for the Clippers.

Fortunately for the Clippers, the Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the only winless teams in the NBA. LA is capable of beating them without Paul George, but they'll have to play much better than they have been during the last three games. The Clippers have been winning solely on talent so far in this early season.

