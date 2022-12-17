Injury Report: Paul George Receives Last Minute Injury Update vs. Wizards

After being listed as questionable with a sore knee, LA Clippers star Paul George was ruled out of Saturday’s contest around two hours before game time. After getting Kawhi Leonard back from injury, the Clippers have struggled to keep other players on the floor, and now have a large collection of players sidelined.

In addition to Paul George, the Clippers are also without Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson, and Norman Powell. That is four of their top rotation players sidelined, which adds to what has been an incredibly frustrating season for the Clippers.

The Clippers had been on a three game winning streak before Paul George went down with a knee injury, and will now have to take down a Wizards team that played them incredibly tough just last week. Without George, Jackson, and Zubac, it will be incredibly tough, but the Clippers still have players than can contribute in a big way.

The Wizards are without Bradley Beal, but will have Kristaps Porzingis, which is a tough cover for anybody. It was Kyle Kuzma who led Washington in their last game against the Clippers, and he always seems to perform well against them.

Tip-off is scheduled for 1:00 PM PST, and the Clippers will looking to get back on track with their short handed group.

