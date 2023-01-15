Injury Report: Paul George's Official Status vs. Rockets

The LA Clippers have lost seven of their last eight games, and currently sit at 22-22 on the season. It has been a very disappointing season for a team that was touted as championship favorites by many outlets in the offseason. Injuries have played a role in the team's struggles, and injuries will once again be a major factor in Sunday afternoon's matchup with the Houston Rockets.

Clippers star Paul George is set to miss his 5th-straight game with hamstring soreness on Sunday, and he will be joined on the sidelines by Luke Kennard, who is missing his 4th-straight game with calf soreness. Both John Wall and Marcus Morris are being listed as doubtful, as Wall is dealing with abdominal soreness, and Morris is dealing with a knee contusion.

The backup center situation is one to monitor for the Clippers in this game as well, because the team's initial injury report had Moses Brown listed out on a G-League assignment, with Moussa Diabate upgraded to questionable. In a more recent edition of the injury report on the NBA's official website, Diabate remains questionable, but Brown is now being listed as available. The Clippers have not made any official announcement on this change.

For the Rockets, they are listing Kevin Porter Jr. as doubtful with a left foot contusion, but he is the only rotation player not expected to play. The only other absences for Houston are their G-League players.

