Injury Report: Paul George's Status vs. Denver Nuggets

The LA Clippers suffered their largest margin of defeat this season against the Denver Nuggets last week, but they already have an opportunity to run it back. The two teams will face off in Los Angeles on Friday night, as the Clippers hope for a much better outcome than what transpired in their last matchup with Denver.

The Clippers had both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George healthy and available for that game vs. Denver, but neither player was a factor, and both got pulled at halftime. Conceding after just two quarters, it was an embarrassing effort for a Clippers group that has proven very little this year.

Paul George has not played since that game, as his hamstring has kept him out of the lineup for three-consecutive games now. On Thursday evening, the Clippers announced that George would miss his fourth-straight game on Friday. The star forward has been ruled out for this rematch vs. Denver, and will not be available to play.

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is being listed as questionable, so it will be interesting to see how the star battle lines up in this game. Kawhi Leonard is expected to play, as is Jamal Murray who is listed as probable. The Clippers are looking to make a statement after being blown out by these same Nuggets just last week.

The Clippers and Nuggets will tip-off at 7:00 PM PST.

Related Articles

Fred VanVleet: Raptors Would Have Won Three Titles if Kawhi Leonard Stayed

Moussa Diabate Impresses Clippers in First NBA Stint

Patrick Beverley Says He Received 'No Smoke' From Suns Players After Shoving DeAndre Ayton