Injury Report: Paul George's Updated Status vs. Atlanta Hawks

After being listed as questionable, LA Clippers star Paul George has been ruled out for Sunday night's contest vs. the Atlanta Hawks. Head coach Ty Lue confirmed it is the same hamstring that has bothered George all year that is keeping him out of his second-straight game. George re-tweaked the hamstring vs. the Heat, returned to face the Nuggets, and has now missed two-straight games.

The Clippers have lost five-straight games, and are in danger of making it the longest losing streak of the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George era. The team has not looked good all season, aside from small flashes, and now must find a way to turn things around in the second half of the season.

A loss tonight would put the Clippers at an even .500 on the season, which is far from where they expected to be at this point. The Clippers have real championship aspirations, and were the favorites many places coming into the season. There is still time to turn things around, but time gets shorter by the day. A win vs. the Hawks, albeit a bad team themselves, would be a good first step towards turning things around.

Atlanta has not been good this season, but they do have talent, making them a challenge for a shorthanded Clippers team that will be without Paul George and Luke Kennard.

