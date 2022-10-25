Injury Report: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Upgraded to QUESTIONABLE vs Clippers

Yesterday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was listed as out against the LA Clippers. Today, he's now been upgraded to questionable against LA.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a left hip contusion and has officially been upgraded to questionable against the Clippers. The two teams will play each other back-to-back on Tuesday and Thursday, so it would be very easy to assume that Shai plays in one of these two games.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are clearly still tanking now that Chet Holmgren will be missing throughout the season. This upcoming draft class is a very great class to be tanking for as well.

A game against the Oklahoma City Thunder might be exactly what the Clippers need, especially with Paul George out. This team still needs a lot of time to figure out its offensive identity, and it very much showed against the Phoenix Suns. With George out, Kawhi Leonard will have to step up offensively, and it might be exactly what he needs to do while he's being more passive off the bench.

There's no such thing as a must-win game at the beginning of the season, but the Clippers definitely need to take advantage of back-to-back games against the Oklahoma City Thunder, because the schedule is only going to get harder. Hopefully, they can return back home with a 4-1 record.

