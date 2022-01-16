Skip to main content
Injury Report: Steph Curry and Draymond Green Out vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Injury Report: Steph Curry and Draymond Green Out vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Steph Curry and Draymond Green will miss Sunday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors

Eric Gay | Credit: AP

Steph Curry and Draymond Green will miss Sunday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will be without their superstar Steph Curry on Sunday night when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Curry suffered a right hand injury in the win over Chicago on Friday, and while it will keep him out of Sunday's contest, it is fortunately nothing serious.

After the game in Chicago, Curry said, "Anything that involves the hand, especially the right one, I get a little concerned. But the feeling came back, the strength came back - it hurts, but I'll be alright... I had some PTSD from two years ago... it felt kinda the same, but we'll get it looked at and figure it out. It should alright." Curry added that a serious injury has indeed been ruled out, but because it's his right hand, he wants to ensure there is no pain at all before returning to game action.

In addition to Curry, the Warriors will again be without Draymond Green, as he will miss his sixth-straight game with a calf injury. Golden State has gone just 2-3 in Draymond's absence, struggling to maintain consistency without their defensive anchor.

Read More

While Green and Curry are out, Klay Thompson will return to the lineup after missing the game in Chicago. Klay sat out that contest with it being the last half of a back-to-back, so he is now ready to return to the lineup in a game where he will likely get up a lot of shots.

The Warriors will take on the Timberwolves at 5:00 PST on Sunday night.

Sources: Update on Kawhi Leonard's ACL Tear Rehab

Steph Curry Reveals What Went Wrong Against Milwaukee Bucks

Steph Curry Opens Up About Shooting Struggles

Warriors-Spurs-Basketball-15
News

Injury Report: Steph Curry and Draymond Green Out vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

38 seconds ago
usa_today_17512986.0
News

Game Recap: San Antonio Spurs Defeat LA Clippers 101-94

9 hours ago
curry-zach-16x9
News

Injury Report: Steph Curry Playing vs. Bulls, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Alex Caruso Are Out

Jan 14, 2022
USATSI_14159782_168390270_lowres
News

How NBA Players Return From COVID Protocols

Jan 13, 2022
16421270486110
News

Steph Curry Reveals What Went Wrong Against Milwaukee Bucks

Jan 13, 2022
GettyImages-1237709534-scaled-e1642128111721
News

Game Recap: New Orleans Pelicans Defeat LA Clippers 113-89

Jan 13, 2022
steph-curry-warriors-sad
News

Steph Curry Opens Up About Shooting Struggles

Jan 13, 2022
zion-williamson-pregame-iso-1568x882
News

Injury Report: Zion Williamson Remains Out vs. LA Clippers

Jan 13, 2022