Injury Report: Steph Curry and Draymond Green Out vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors will be without their superstar Steph Curry on Sunday night when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Curry suffered a right hand injury in the win over Chicago on Friday, and while it will keep him out of Sunday's contest, it is fortunately nothing serious.

After the game in Chicago, Curry said, "Anything that involves the hand, especially the right one, I get a little concerned. But the feeling came back, the strength came back - it hurts, but I'll be alright... I had some PTSD from two years ago... it felt kinda the same, but we'll get it looked at and figure it out. It should alright." Curry added that a serious injury has indeed been ruled out, but because it's his right hand, he wants to ensure there is no pain at all before returning to game action.

In addition to Curry, the Warriors will again be without Draymond Green, as he will miss his sixth-straight game with a calf injury. Golden State has gone just 2-3 in Draymond's absence, struggling to maintain consistency without their defensive anchor.

While Green and Curry are out, Klay Thompson will return to the lineup after missing the game in Chicago. Klay sat out that contest with it being the last half of a back-to-back, so he is now ready to return to the lineup in a game where he will likely get up a lot of shots.

The Warriors will take on the Timberwolves at 5:00 PST on Sunday night.

