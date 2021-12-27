Injury Update: Steve Nash Says There's a 'Good Chance' Kevin Durant Returns This Week

Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    Injury Report: Steve Nash Says There's a 'Good Chance' Kevin Durant Returns This Week
    Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant could be back soon
    Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

    The Brooklyn Nets have been without Kevin Durant since December 18th, when he got placed in the league's health and safety protocols. While both he and LaMarcus Aldridge remain out for Monday's game against the LA Clippers, head coach Steve Nash believes Durant could be back this week.

    Ohm Youngmisuk reported that Steve Nash said there's a good chance Durant could return this week, once Brooklyn heads back home. The Nets have had multiple games cancelled due to so many of their players being out in the league's protocols, so Durant has only missed two games despite being in protocols for weeks now. Monday's game against the Clippers will be his third-straight absence, but with so many Clippers out as well, this is still a very winnable game for the Nets.

    Few teams have been hit harder by Covid-19 than the Brooklyn Nets, as they have played several games without both Kevin Durant and James Harden in recent weeks. Kyrie Irving has of course missed the entire season due to his vaccination status, and shortly after the team announced he would be returning for the games he is eligible for, he too entered the league's health and safety protocols. Harden returned against the Los Angeles Lakers, and had a big game, so the Nets will at least have his star power against the Clippers.

