Skip to main content
Injury Report: Zion Williamson Likely Returning Sunday vs. Clippers

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Injury Report: Zion Williamson Likely Returning Sunday vs. Clippers

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is questionable vs. the Phoenix Suns, could return vs. LA Clippers
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After suffering a hard fall vs. the Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is questionable to play in Friday night's matchup vs. the Phoenix Suns. In a recent report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi, it was revealed that Williamson is expected to go through his pre-game routine on Friday night, but may very well save his return for Sunday against the LA Clippers.

Williamson is currently a game-time decision for Friday night, but if he ends up not playing, the expectation is that he would be ready for Sunday afternoon against the Clippers. This game in Phoenix is the start of a road trip that includes one against the Suns, and then games against both the Clippers and Lakers. Already down Brandon Ingram, New Orleans could really use a healthy and available Zion Williamson for this trip. If they don't get him against Phoenix, they should get him in LA.

With there being an off day between this game against the Suns and Sunday's matchup with the Clippers, Williamson's availability in Phoenix should not impact his availability in LA. Even if he plays against the Suns, he should still be available vs. the Clippers. According to Woj, the current likelihood is Zion waiting until Sunday to make his return from injury.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Pelicans and Suns are set to tip-off at 7:00 PST in Phoenix.

Exclusive: Paul George Partners With BetterHelp to Advance Mental Health Awareness

Shaquille O'Neal Believes LA Clippers Will 'Do Nothing' This Season

LeBron James Praises Clippers as Western Conference Powerhouse

USATSI_14132630_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Paul George is PLAYING Against the Oklahoma City Thunder

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_18161662
News

Injury Report: Brandon Ingram OUT vs. Suns, Lakers, and Clippers

By Joey Linn
06-220606-Intuit Dome-View 1-Final
News

LA Clippers Partner With Globant for New Intuit Dome Arena

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_16256074
News

Kawhi Leonard Opens Up About 'Devastating' Injury in 2021 Playoffs

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19291231_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Paul George Playing Against Oklahoma City Thunder

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_18097435
News

Updated Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. OKC Thunder

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17382686_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Upgraded to QUESTIONABLE vs Clippers

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19262500
News

Injury Report: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OUT vs. LA Clippers

By Joey Linn