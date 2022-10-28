Injury Report: Zion Williamson Likely Returning Sunday vs. Clippers

After suffering a hard fall vs. the Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is questionable to play in Friday night's matchup vs. the Phoenix Suns. In a recent report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi, it was revealed that Williamson is expected to go through his pre-game routine on Friday night, but may very well save his return for Sunday against the LA Clippers.

Williamson is currently a game-time decision for Friday night, but if he ends up not playing, the expectation is that he would be ready for Sunday afternoon against the Clippers. This game in Phoenix is the start of a road trip that includes one against the Suns, and then games against both the Clippers and Lakers. Already down Brandon Ingram, New Orleans could really use a healthy and available Zion Williamson for this trip. If they don't get him against Phoenix, they should get him in LA.

With there being an off day between this game against the Suns and Sunday's matchup with the Clippers, Williamson's availability in Phoenix should not impact his availability in LA. Even if he plays against the Suns, he should still be available vs. the Clippers. According to Woj, the current likelihood is Zion waiting until Sunday to make his return from injury.

The Pelicans and Suns are set to tip-off at 7:00 PST in Phoenix.

