Injury Update: Damian Lillard Will Play Against Minnesota Timberwolves

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has missed his team's last five games with an abdomen injury, including one against the LA Clippers. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports recently reported that Lillard will be making his return on Sunday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

During Lillard's five-game absence, the Portland Trail Blazers have gone 1-4, with their only win coming against the Detroit Pistons. It is worth mentioning that they have also been without CJ McCollum, who recently suffered a collapsed lung. Without their two best players, Portland has quickly fallen to 9th in the Western Conference, currently tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves at 11-15.

While it is still early in the season, this is a big game for both Minnesota and Portland. With identical records, the season series between these two teams could have significant seeding implications once the season ends. As many people know, there is some history between Patrick Beverley and Damian Lillard, so that will certainly be a matchup to keep an eye on.

In 20 games this season, Damian Lillard is averaging 21.5 PPG, 7.8 APG, and 4.0 RPG, on 39/30/91 splits. His shooting has been up and down, with the overall percentages significantly lower than his career averages. Despite Lillard's struggles this season, Portland is undeniable better when he is out there. On the season, the Blazers have a +1.6 net rating when Lillard is on the floor, and a -9.3 net rating when he is off the floor. Needless to say, getting him back with be huge for Portland.

