Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Has Reportedly Avoided Serious Injury

The LA Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard for at least one more game, as he did not make their two-game road trip to Houston and San Antonio. There is a chance that Leonard misses even more time beyond this road trip, but the fortunate news is that he has reportedly avoided a serious injury or setback.

During a recent segment on ESPN, Ohm Youngmisuk reported that Leonard has avoided a serious injury or setback, and the team is just being abundantly cautious with their star player. Youngmisuk added that Leonard of course wants to be out there, but understands the current goal is to make sure he is entirely healthy come playoff time, and that goal is not worth compromising over some early-season matchups.

The Clippers were able to pull even at 4-4 with their win on Wednesday night, and will look to make it a perfect road trip with a win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. If Paul George can continue to be aggressive in the absence of Leonard, there is reason to believe the Clippers can get back on track.

While the team waits for Leonard to get back on the floor, the hope is that they can draw from the success they had at times last season when he was out, and find ways to win shorthanded.

