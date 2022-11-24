Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Have No Timetable for Return

The 2022-23 NBA season was supposed to be the year for the LA Clippers. It was supposed to be the year when the team was finally fully healthy and they'd have a legit shot at the NBA Championship - that hasn't been the case.

After returning for only three games, Kawhi Leonard is out - again.

Leonard sprained his ankle in a win against the Utah Jazz when he was jumping for a block and landed on teammate Amir Coffey's foot. He only played in five games so far this season before getting injured again.

Kawhi's running mate Paul George is also injured with a hamstring tendon strain. George has missed the last two games for the Clippers but was playing fantastic basketball prior to the injury, even winning a Player of the Week award. Prior to this injury, George only missed one game for the Clippers this season, and that was due to illness.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue didn't give promising news about either player when he revealed prior to facing the Golden State Warriors that both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have no timetable for return. In Leonard's case, he woke up with soreness after previously stating he was fine, and Lue stated that Kawhi would be out after that.

It's been an incredibly frustrating season for Clipper fans, but the team is still in the mix for the first seed. There's no reason to abandon hope on the season only 19 games in. An ankle sprain doesn't mean Kawhi Leonard is going to be out forever.

Related Articles

Kawhi Leonard Opens Up About 'Devastating' Injury in 2021 Playoffs

Marcus Morris: Joe Ingles Gave Kawhi Leonard 'Cheap Shot' in Playoffs

Jason Preston Honoring Mother During Lung Cancer Awareness Month