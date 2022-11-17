Skip to main content

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Upgraded to Questionable vs. Pistons

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has received a status upgrade
Having played just two games so far this season, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is on the verge of a return. The Clippers are listing Leonard as questionable for Thursday night's game vs. the Detroit Pistons, which is a status upgrade from being previously listed as out.

The Clippers took a similar approach with Paul George last year, as injury updates on his elbow were minimal until surprisingly being listed as questionable, and ultimately playing that same night. If all goes well for Leonard in pre-game warmups, it is reasonable to assume he will suit up and play vs. Detroit.

The Clippers could really use Leonard, as the team has struggled to stay above .500 in his absence. Having played one of the league's easiest schedules thus far, the injury bug bit them during a portion of the season that was supposed to be fruitful. Having now struggled during a lighter portion of their schedule, the Clippers will be getting a major reinforcement back for when things begin to heat up.

Having suffered a torn ACL in the 2021 playoffs, Kawhi Leonard missed all of last season. Returning for just two games to start this year, Leonard dealt with stiffness in his surgically repaired knee that caused him to miss the last few weeks. Now on the verge of a return, Leonard should provide the Clippers with a much needed boost.

