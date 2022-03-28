Injury Update: Paul George Progressing to 5-on-5

In the latest edition of good injury news, LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue confirmed that All-Star wing Paul George has progressed to 5-on-5 practice with the team. This update comes just days after George was seen participating in a lengthy workout prior to the Clippers vs. Sixers game on Friday night. While Ty Lue deferred to the medical staff when asked if George could return soon, it seems as if all the necessary boxes are being checked in order for that to happen.

When asked about George's upcoming status, Ty Lue said, "I don’t know, we’ve just got to see how today’s practice goes and see how he’s feeling and then just go from there, whatever the medical staff seems to think is ideal, that’s what we’ll do." Using today's upcoming practice as a potential barometer for how George is doing, the Clippers will continue evaluating him based upon medical markers rather than team need.

After previous practices and progressions in his rehab, Ty Lue has mentioned Paul George feeling no pain in his injured elbow, in which coach Lue emphasized was a good sign. With the season just weeks from completion, it is beginning to look as if the Clippers may be getting their All-Star forward back before the crucial play-in tournament that will determine their playoff fate.

