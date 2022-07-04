Skip to main content
Isaiah Hartenstein's First Statement Since Leaving Clippers

Hartenstein still has love for the Clippers after signing with the New York Knicks

Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The LA Clippers were unable to retain backup big man Isaiah Hartenstein, as the New York Knicks offered him a two-year / $16M contract. Having battled for a roster spot less than a year ago, the opportunity to secure this contract was one that Hartenstein earned, and could not pass up. That said, the big man truly enjoyed his time with the Clippers, and recently showed love to the organization and their fans.

In an Instagram post, Hartensetin wrote, "Just wanted to thank the @laclippers organization and the fans!! Was a true blessing to be here and the fans made it so easy to give it my all every night. Will never forget this year and will forever be grateful for the opportunity!! All love #foe."

It had been reported that Hartenstein had a real desire to return to the Clippers, but having spent most of his career battling for roster spots, he earned this opportunity with the Knicks after his breakout 2021-22 campaign.

The Clippers are now in the market for a backup center, but recent reports indicate that they will take a flexible approach to filling their final roster vacancy, and will not rush into a decision on that spot. While the team would have loved to retain Hartenstein, they were limited on resources, especially with the signing of John Wall.

