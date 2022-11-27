Ivica Zubac Makes History vs. Indiana Pacers

Down Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Luke Kennard, the LA Clippers got a legendary performance from Ivica Zubac, who exploded for 31 points, 29 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks. Zubac joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only two players in NBA history to record that stat line or better. It was truly a historical performance from the big man.

The Clippers picked up a much needed win against an Indiana Pacers team that looked to have more talent on paper entering this game. It took a monster effort from Zubac, but the team got back in the win column before heading on their two game road trip that will come without Paul George.

Zubac has had big games in the past, but this is by far the best game of his career. He was a monster on the boards and on offense, and helped lead a Clippers team that was truly in need of a win. Fouling out just one rebound shy of a 30/30 game, Zubac unfortunately did not get to achieve that feat, but his line was still historically great.

Zubac has anchored this Clippers team all season, and proved again on Sunday that he is a real candidate for an All-Defense team with his three blocks and incredible rim protection. With an injury-plagued Clippers team, Zubac has been their one constant this season, and deserves a ton of credit.

