Ivica Zubac Makes LA Clippers History vs Warriors
The LA Clippers knew they were going to enter this season shorthanded without both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Players like Ivica Zubac and Norman Powell knew the mission going into the season, and they've already delivered after three games.
Ivica Zubac was an absolute monster against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night. In 37 minutes, the center put up 23 points, 17 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block on 52.6% shooting from the field. The Warriors tried putting both Trayce Jackson-Davis and Draymond Green on Zubac, but it didn't matter as he led the Clippers to a win.
Ivica Zubac has been so dominant for the Clippers throughout the first three games of the season that he actually made franchise history with the team. After Zubac's monster performance on Sunday night, he became only the second center in Clippers franchise history to start the season with three games of 20+ points. The only other center to do so was Bob McAdoo.
For years, Zubac has been a secret weapon for the Clippers just waiting to be unlocked. There have been glimpses of what he's capable of that were shown in moments against the Indiana Pacers where he almost put up a 30-point, 30-rebound game, or against the Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs.
Now that Kawhi Leonard is injured and Paul George is gone, it's Ivica Zubac's moment with the Clippers and James Harden.
