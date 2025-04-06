Ivica Zubac Makes NBA History in Clippers vs Mavericks
The 2024-25 NBA season has been a massive coming-out party for Ivica Zubac. Throughout the entire season, he's played like an All-Star, the NBA's Most Improved Player, and like an NBA All-Defensive First-Team player.
On Saturday night against the Dallas Mavericks, the Clippers' big man made history in a dominant performance. Zubac put up 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 assists on a perfect 11/11 shooting from the field.
According to Stat Mamba, Ivica Zubac became the first player in NBA history to put up 25 points and 10 rebounds without any turnovers or misses.
The LA Clippers decimated the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night, winning by a grand total of 31 points. This comes after defeating them on Friday night by 23 points. In both nights, the Clippers didn't have to play their starters for any significant time in the fourth quarter.
After the win, LA Clippers finished the night with an overall record of 46-32, good for the seventh seed in the Western Conference. The LA Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Minnesota Timberwolves all still have the exact same record in the Western Conference.
Assuming this pace continues, the Clippers will still have a chance to finish as a top-6 seed if they win-out in their final four games against the: San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, and Golden State Warriors.
