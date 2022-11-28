Skip to main content

Ivica Zubac Reacts to Making History vs Indiana Pacers

Ivica Zubac really wanted a 30/30 game.

Ivica Zubac was one rebound away from having an astonishing 31-point, 30-rebound game against the Indiana Pacers. Even though he didn't get the 30/30 game, he still made history.

Zubac ultimately ended up having 31 points, 29 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks - he's the only player since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to put up that stat line.

"I've always wanted to get a 20/20 game," Zubac said. "When I had a chance to get a 30/30 game, I wanted to get it so badly. I'm so mad I fouled out."

When did Ivica Zubac realize he was capable of making history? At halftime. By halftime, he already had 16 points and 15 rebounds.

"At halftime," Zubac said. "I had 16 and 15 at halftime, and I just told myself I'm going to grab every rebound."

Clipper players were trying to console Zubac once he went on the bench because everyone knew how badly he wanted to get the 30-point, 30-rebound game. Even Kawhi Leonard was cracking jokes to cheer Zubac up.

"You're the only guy who averages four points without ever fouling," is what Kawhi Leonard said to Zubac.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue even admitted that Zubac should have just let T. J. McConnell drive up for a layup without contesting the shot. Unfortunately, Zubac won't be remembered for having a 30/30 game, but he will be remembered for still having a historic night.

