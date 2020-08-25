Ivica Zubac says Clippers 'gotta act like' the best team

The Clippers are used to being the underdogs, and Ivica Zubac knows that needs to change.

While many were expecting the Dallas Mavericks to give the LA Clippers a fight, very few expected them to push the series to six games. Patrick Beverley may be missing, but the Clipper losses are due to lackadaisical play, poor defense, and an overall weak spirit.

Ivica Zubac played on that underdog 2019 Clipper team that the current Dallas Mavericks resemble, and he knows that mindset needs to change.

“We’re not the underdogs anymore," Zubac said. "We’re not coming into the gym and they’re looking at us like we’re some team that anyone can beat."

Many have considered the LA Clippers the championship favorites this season. In the month of March, they were playing like it; right now, they're anything but a championship squad. The offense needs to improve, and the defense needs to improve.

"We’re the favorites, but we’ve gotta act like it," Zubac said. "Doc always says we’re the best team, but we gotta act like it.”

If the Clippers defeat the Dallas Mavericks then it'll prove to be a valuable learning experience for the team. However, if they lose in the first round, then the Clippers were never a championship team, to begin with.

Much of the Clippers' struggles rest on the shoulders of Paul George. If he performs at his normal level of play, then the Clippers would have most likely swept the Mavericks. Despite three straight games of George struggling, Zubac and the Clippers still have faith in the All-Star.

“We all know who he is, we all trust him," Zubac said. "He’s one of the best players in the league. We’re just going to give him support. Even if he’s not shooting well, he’s doing a lot of other stuff to help us win the games.”

Game 5 is a must-win, and the Clippers know it.