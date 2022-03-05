Ja Morant Reacts to Controversial Play in Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game

The NBA is always generating unprecedented highlights, with the game's product constantly evolving. There are nightly displays of high flyers, deep shooters, and magical dribblers; however, on Friday night, it was a basketball blooper that went viral on social media.

During the 3rd quarter of Friday night's contest between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder, the OKC floor mop crew played some of the best defense of the night. Not expecting a quick Thunder turnover following a play at the other end, the floor mop crew got right in the way of T-Wolves guard Jordan McLaughlin who was attempting to finish on the fast-break. The play made its rounds on social media, catching the attention of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

Fortunately for Minnesota, while they were robbed of two points on that play, the controversy ended up being an insignificant factor in the final score. The Timberwolves held on to win decisively 138-101, behind a well distributed scoring effort up and down the roster. Minnesota was able to survive 33 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as the Thunder bench scored just 18 points in total.

The Memphis Grizzlies did not play today, but Morant was able to get a laugh out of this sequence that occurred in Oklahoma City. Morant and the Grizzlies will be back in action on Saturday night, taking on the Orlando Magic at home.

