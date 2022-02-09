Ja Morant's Surprising Reaction to Marcus Morris' Flagrant Foul

The LA Clippers were absolutely decimated by the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, but Marcus Morris still managed to make headlines.

Late in the third quarter, Marcus Morris hit Ja Morant with a hard foul that turned into a flagrant foul two, ejecting Morris from the game. Morris checked on Morant after the play, but it was a nasty fall regardless. The Clippers were down 22 points at the time, with Morris already having a technical, so it could be a safe assumption to believe it came from some level of frustration.

Despite the hard foul, Ja Morant had no feelings towards Marcus Morris. In fact, he even said he was "cool" with both of the Morris brothers.

"All the guys had my back, pretty sure they know I would do the same for them," Morant said. "At the end of the day, regardless of the play, I'm not worried about it. I'm actually with the Morris brothers. I got up, I've been playing on concrete all my life."

Fortunately, Ja Morant got up after the play and suffered no injuries. Unfortunately for the Clippers, they've managed to get swept 4-0 on the season by the Memphis Grizzlies, with nearly every game being a complete blowout. If there's one team that matches up horribly for the Clippers, it's the Memphis Grizzlies.

It doesn't that much easier for the Clippers, as they now face the Dallas Mavericks twice on this road trip, and then have the Golden State Warriors waiting for them at home.

